Aaditya Thackeray, Bollywood stars at Sachin: A billion Dreams’ premiere ; see pics

Sachin Tendulkar organised an exclusive premiere of his film ‘Sachin: A Billions Dreams’ where celebrities from cricket and Bollywood fraternity made an appearance. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan too made his presence count at the event and Master Blaster Tendulkar was spotted getting clicked with Aaditya Thackeray and Shah Rukh.

Tendulkar has been promoting his biographical film with a lot of enthusiasm. Even the Indian cricket team that departed to England for the ICC Champions Trophy were in the list of those who attended the premiere.

Skipper Virat Kohli came in with girl friend and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma while Shikhar Dhawan made an appearance with his son.

The cricketers even gave their reviews on the respective social media accounts. KL Rahul who is not included in the team after sustaining an injury wrote, ” Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions!” said KL Rahul about the film.

“Loved watching @sachin_rt pajhi’s movie, its amazing. Always lovely meeting him,” he said. Dhawan had brought along his son for the screening.

“Revived some inexplicable memories today! Attended the premier of Sachin A Billion Dreams, it’s a great story by the great man @sachin_rt”, wrote Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“thank you Sachin Sir for inspiring everyone Indian @sachin_rt,” Rahane wrote.

