Seven Mumbai Univeristy cricketers suspended for skipping match

SEVEN PLAYERS from the Mumbai University team have been barred from playing in further inter-collegiate matches after they’d intentionally opted out of the team’s third-place match to instead play in the Mumbai T20 League. Rizvi College’s Aakarshit Gomel, Usman Mohd. Adeeb, Sidak Singh and Sagar Jadhav, Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College’s Chinmay Sutar and Tanush Kotian, and Bhupen Lalwani from RA Podar College were part of the 16-member Mumbai University Cricket Team which had qualified for the zonal leg of the Inter University Cricket Tournament. Mumbai had to play the match with just 9 players, and were beaten prompting the Mumbai University to write to the respective colleges about the suspensions levied on their players.

“I regret to bring to your kind notice that seven players of Mumbai University with the apathy and capricious behaviour they did not play the matches, as per their class, which is abstruse,” the letter, which has been accessed by The Indian Express, reads. The Mumbai team had initially traveled to play Barkatullah University in Bhopal for the West Zone leg of the tournament in February. They’d then qualified for the inter-zonal league semi-final, which was to be played in Rohtak, against MD University. The team traveled on March 5 along with the 7 players mentioned above. The match was played on March 8 which Mumbai University lost. That left them with a third-place match to play on March 11.

However, Gomel & Co are learnt to have left Rohtak on March 10, since they wanted to go play in the Mumbai T20 League in Mumbai. “The Mumbai University’s reputation and name in cricket is spoiled because of the attitude of these 7 players,” the letter says.” The players got admission under Sports Quota, so ethically they should play in college and university matches,” it further reads. The letter also asks the three colleges to submit an “explanation” as to why the seven players preferred the T20 League over playing for their university team.

