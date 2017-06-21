Series against England gives me an opportunity to improve, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers could only manage to score 20 runs in three innings for South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. AP AB de Villiers could only manage to score 20 runs in three innings for South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. AP

After their disappointing campaign in the just-concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017, South Africa face a chance of redemption against England in a three-match T20 International series. The Proteas captain AB de Villiers, who has been scrutinised for his performance with the bat, sees the series against England as an opportunity for the South African side.

After winning the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998, South Africa are yet to clinch their second ICC one-day title. Despite having top ODI players like Hashim Amla, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and De Villiers, South Africa could only manage to register a win against Sri Lanka in their group games.

“It was a tough few days after the Champions Trophy, to go through that phase of reflecting and to hear some of the criticism. It’s never easy but I have always been the kind of guy to see the positive in that and see an opportunity to improve. These three matches give me that opportunity as a player and as a captain for the team,” de Villiers told ahead of the three-match series opener in Southampton.

De Villiers has had a lean run but he insists that he is in good touch and simply was a victim of poor luck. In three matches, the right-handed batsman could only manage 20 runs.

“I don’t feel like I need to prove anyone wrong or prove something to someone. I just want to go play,” he said.

Before coming into the Champions Trophy, South Africa had suffered a 2-1 loss to England in a three-match ODI series.

“I feel like a youngster starting my career again. I am really full of energy and love playing. I just want to score some runs again and captain the team to a few good wins. I feel like I am playing very well. There’s nothing wrong with my form. The results are not showing,” he concluded.

