Australia series an eye-opener for all the girls: Mithali Raj

Indian Women’s Cricket team captain Mithali Raj acknowledged that her side lacked experience in the bowling department. (Source: PTI) Indian Women’s Cricket team captain Mithali Raj acknowledged that her side lacked experience in the bowling department. (Source: PTI)

Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, lamented over her pace-bowling unit’s lack of experience at the international level and observed that there are a lot of areas the Indian side needs to work upon. Stating that the series against Australia was an eye-opener for the Indian eves, Raj maintained that the batting order also needs to improve itself and atleast one department needs to click for the team to succeed.

“Our fast-bowling unit lacked experience… and that reflected very starkly in these ODIs. When you play against a good side, you don’t get anything easy. There is a lot we need to work on, it’s been an eye-opener for all the girls,” cricbuzz quoted Raj as saying.

“Even though we have beaten South Africa, it was not going to be easy against Australia, or England, who I believe also have a very good squad. As Indian team, we need to understand our strengths and make that department even stronger so that it overshadows the other department that has lackings. That’s something we couldn’t do in these three one-day games. Bowling wasn’t supportive, nor did our batting come good. At least one department needs to click,” she explained.

Reflecting on the performance of the Australian eves, Raj outlined the reason for their success and said, “In every game, one of their openers have made a major contribution, and having said that, even their middle-order didn’t pitch in. But they had the lower middle-order contributing till the end. I think that’s where we haven’t bowled according to the plan that we wanted to execute on the ground. When you set the field on one side and bowl on the other and it’s costing you boundaries after boundaries, you can’t do much.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd