Senate Standing Committee on Sports not convinced with charges against Sharjeel Khan

Sharjeel Khan has taken his case to the Islamabad High Court. (Source: Express Archive) Sharjeel Khan has taken his case to the Islamabad High Court. (Source: Express Archive)

The head of the Senate Standing Committee on Sports has expressed doubts over involvement of Test batsman Sharjeel Khan in spot-fixing during last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL). Dr. Ashok Kumar while presiding over a hearing in which Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials were in attendance said that the Board must produce evidence on basis of which it says Sharjeel was guilty of corruption.

“We have been told time and again that Sharjeel is innocent and he has not been treated justly by you,” Kumar told Subhan Ahmed, the PCB’s chief operating officer.

Subhan insisted that the Board had all the evidence on basis of which the anti-corruption tribunal of the board had banned him and Khalid Latif for five years. He informed the senators that the appeals of both the Pakistani batsmen had also been dismissed by an appellate tribunal.

The PCB tribunal banned both the national team players last year in August and September and Sharjeel has now taken his case to the Islamabad High Court.

Senator Kumar said that no institution would be allowed to show injustice with any player and at next hearing the Board must come with the evidence against Sharjeel. He also reminded that that lawyer for Sharjeel had insisted that the PCB had not interpreted the anti-corruption code nor shown any strong evidence on basis of which it charged its client with five breaches of the anti-corruption code.

The Senate standing committee which is holding regular meetings with all the national sports federations in a bid to improve the sports structure in the country also expressed annoyance over the absence of PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi from the hearing.

Subhan informed the senators that Sethi was busy with a PSL meeting which is why he couldn’t attend but senator Kumar made it clear that the PCB chief must be present at the next meeting.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App