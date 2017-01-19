Selectors pick 29 players for U-19 matches vs Eng colts

The three-member junior selection committee, led by Venkatesh Prasad comprising Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh, picked an 18-member squad for one dayers and the four-day game and an additional eleven members were picked for the lone warm-up game against the England under-19 side.

With an eye on the bigger picture, India’s under-19 coach Rahul Dravid wanted to try out more players, so that by the time the junior World Cup comes along, a core group could be identified.

The junior selection committee will have different captains for different formats and different games. The 15 members of the India under-19 squad which lifted the Asia Cup have been retained for five one-dayer games to be played in Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma, under whom India under 19 clinched Asia Cup last month will lead India under 19 team in one dayers whereas Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw, who impressed everyone in the Ranji Trophy with a century on debut, will lead India under-19s in the four day games.

“Rahul wants to give each one of them ample chances and then decide the core group. As it’s a home tour we can try as many players as we want. Dravid wants each player to get decent amount of time to help him identify players suited for the next World Cup,” an insider informed.

Meanwhile, the BCCI was planning on having two four-day games in Nagpur. However, it is learnt that the venue has not been confirmed yet.