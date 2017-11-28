Selectors keen to assess bench before South Africa decision

Selectors wanted to have a look at the reserve players, especially Kuldeep Yadav in third Test. (Source: AP) Selectors wanted to have a look at the reserve players, especially Kuldeep Yadav in third Test. (Source: AP)

The India Test squad selection for the three-match series in South Africa was deferred on Monday because the selectors wanted to have a look at the reserve players, especially Kuldeep Yadav, during the third Test of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

“It was thought best to watch the performance in the third Test match against Sri Lanka for the Test series in South Africa, for that’s the most important selection. Maybe, towards the end of the third Test or just after is the right time to pick the squad for the Tests in South Africa. It was decided collectively that the T20 selection (for Sri Lanka) will also be done later,” the BCCI member told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App