Top Stories

Selectors keen to assess bench before South Africa decision

The India Test squad selection for the three-match series in South Africa was deferred on Monday

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: November 28, 2017 1:09 am
India vs South Africa, India tour of South Africa 2018, India squad, BCCI, Indian cricket team, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Selectors wanted to have a look at the reserve players, especially Kuldeep Yadav in third Test. (Source: AP)
Top News

The India Test squad selection for the three-match series in South Africa was deferred on Monday because the selectors wanted to have a look at the reserve players, especially Kuldeep Yadav, during the third Test of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

“It was thought best to watch the performance in the third Test match against Sri Lanka for the Test series in South Africa, for that’s the most important selection. Maybe, towards the end of the third Test or just after is the right time to pick the squad for the Tests in South Africa. It was decided collectively that the T20 selection (for Sri Lanka) will also be done later,” the BCCI member told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table