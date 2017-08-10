Selectors are supposed to pick best teams: Madan Lal on cash award

The official added that there was no discussion on how one came to a conclusion that a good team was selected. (Source: Express Archive) The official added that there was no discussion on how one came to a conclusion that a good team was selected. (Source: Express Archive)

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal on Thursday criticised BCCI’s decision to pay Rs 15 lakh each to members of the men and women selection committee for “selecting good teams” as stated by Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji.

On Wednesday, Edulji announced that BCCI will be rewarding members of both men and women selection committee.

“Surprised to read that selectors are rewarded 15L to pick the best team. They are suppose to pick the best team not bad team,” Lal, who has also been an India chief coach as well as national selector, wrote on his twitter page.

In fact, both the selection committees are paid handsome salaries by the BCCI for ensuring quality selection of national team.

“There are instances where selectors have been financially rewarded for the good performance of the team. Like when the Indian men’s team won World Cup in 2011, the selection committee chaired by Krish Srikkanth were given a fat pay cheque,” a senior BCCI official, who can’t come on record told PTI, when asked for his reaction on Lal’s comment.

However, the official added that there was no discussion on how one came to a conclusion that a good team was selected.

“Obviously both men and women’s team played the ICC finals. But if we look at the women’s team, at least 13 out of the 15 girls have been playing for quite some time now. It wasn’t as if they were selected right before the World Cup. “One doesn’t get credited for picking Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami or Harmanpreet Kaur. They are automatic selections,” the official added.

