Menu
  • See how Indian cricketers soaked themselves in the festival of colours

See how Indian cricketers soaked themselves in the festival of colours

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh celebrated holi with their families while Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming video for all his fans.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:March 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Virat Kohli, Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj, harbhajan, Suresh raina, Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Holi photos, Holi, India cricketers, Cricket news, Cricketer photo, Cricket Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were seen enjoying themselves to the utmost.

Indian cricketers took to social networking websites, Twitter and Instagram, to wish all users a Happy Holi. After BCCI had earlier in the day put a tweet on their handle wishing all fans a happy Holi, players from the Indian team (past and present) conveyed wishes in their own way.

As the world celebrated the festival of colours, our cricketing greats were busy enjoying the festival with their dear ones. Indian skipper Virat Kohli uploaded a video on social media wishing his fans and guided his fans to be considerate towards animals and not to apply colours on them.

While Ajinkya Rahane, who will be playing the third Test between India and Australia, wished his fans as he flew to Ranchi on Monday.

Veteran Harbhajan Singh posted a photo with wife Geeta Basra while Yuvraj Singh posted a video where the left-handed batsman is seen shaking his leg on some Holi song.

Here is a look at some of them

#happyholi#everyone#festivelofcolor

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

A post shared by Akshar Patel (@akshar.patel) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

Wish u all a very happy holi:)

A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

#wishing you all a very happy and colour full Holi#

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted which said,”Playing Holi Jamkar ! May the festival of colours spread joy, peace,happiness,wealth, and celebration in your life.”

With the third Test is set to be played in Ranchi from March 16, the Indian team will be travelling to the venue post Holi celebrations. India levelled the four-match series by winning the Bangalore Test by 75 runs.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

He got hit off me in the first innings on the helmet. So I wanted to remind him that. 