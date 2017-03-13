See how Indian cricketers soaked themselves in the festival of colours

Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were seen enjoying themselves to the utmost. Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were seen enjoying themselves to the utmost.

Indian cricketers took to social networking websites, Twitter and Instagram, to wish all users a Happy Holi. After BCCI had earlier in the day put a tweet on their handle wishing all fans a happy Holi, players from the Indian team (past and present) conveyed wishes in their own way.

As the world celebrated the festival of colours, our cricketing greats were busy enjoying the festival with their dear ones. Indian skipper Virat Kohli uploaded a video on social media wishing his fans and guided his fans to be considerate towards animals and not to apply colours on them.

While Ajinkya Rahane, who will be playing the third Test between India and Australia, wished his fans as he flew to Ranchi on Monday.

Veteran Harbhajan Singh posted a photo with wife Geeta Basra while Yuvraj Singh posted a video where the left-handed batsman is seen shaking his leg on some Holi song.

Here is a look at some of them

#happyholi#everyone#festivelofcolor A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

Biwi s Birthday celebrations & holi celebrations…Happy Birthday & Holi to my soul.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💑🌈🍩🎂🎂🍰🍭 #happyholieveryone #holihai #happyholi A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

Holi Expressions 😆 what are yours ? A very happy holi everyone hope you guys had a fun and safe Holi #HappyHoli #HoliHai #besafe 🎉 A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:41am PDT

A post shared by Akshar Patel (@akshar.patel) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

Wish u all a very happy holi:) A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

Spending quality time with family but missing wife and kids IMMENSELY. Pls play safe and remember, no colors on animals…. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/kWtyQuqcci — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 13 March 2017

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted which said,”Playing Holi Jamkar ! May the festival of colours spread joy, peace,happiness,wealth, and celebration in your life.”

May the festival of colours spread joy, peace,happiness,wealth, and celebration in your life. #HappyHoli ! pic.twitter.com/K6h6uHpHRB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 13 March 2017

With the third Test is set to be played in Ranchi from March 16, the Indian team will be travelling to the venue post Holi celebrations. India levelled the four-match series by winning the Bangalore Test by 75 runs.

