Security beefed up at MS Dhoni’s residence after India’s loss against Pakistan

Police force deployed outside Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s residence. (Source: PTI) Police force deployed outside Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s residence. (Source: PTI)

After India suffered a dramatic loss against Pakistan in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy security has been beefed up at wicketkeepers Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s residence in Ranchi.

This move has been taken after considering unruly fan behaviour after the team’s loss in the final. While local police do guard Dhoni’s house round the year but more force is deployed during high-profile matches and bigger tournaments. It may be recalled here that in 2014, the security cover of Mahendra Singh Dhoni was downgraded to Y from Z category by Jharkhand government.

Meanwhile, in the finals team, India’s batting order collapsed dramatically while chasing a stiff target of 339. Put into bat the men in green got off to a good start, courtesy of a 128 opening-run stand between Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali. Fakhar Zaman was the star of the show with the bat as he brought his first hundred in an ICC event. Later on, when Pakistan came out to bowl, it was Mohammad Amir who did the damage with the ball. His double strike – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put the Indians on the backfoot from the word go.

India could never recover from the setback and later on Hasan Ali and the other bowlers piled on the misery as the team was dismissed for just 158. MS Dhoni could manage just four runs from the sixteen balls that he faced and was incidentally dismissed by Hasan Ali.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd