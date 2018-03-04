Sean Abbott bouncer strikes batsman on helmet in chilling Phillip Hughes reminder, watch video

Sean Abbott was said to be traumatised after his bouncer led to Phillip Hughes’ death. (Source: AP) Sean Abbott was said to be traumatised after his bouncer led to Phillip Hughes’ death. (Source: AP)

Sean Abbott was involved in yet another chilling incident four years after he bowled the bouncer that led to the tragic death of Phillip Hughes. On Sunday, Abbott bowled a short ball that struck a batsman’s helmet in Australia’s domestic Sheffield Shield competition, forcing him to retire.

In a match taking place at Melbourne’s Junction Oval between New South Wales and Victoria, Will Pucovski was hit on the helmet and suffered a concussion after a shortish-pitched delivery that hit the left side of his helmet. Pucovski dropped to his knees as Abbott along with the medical support staff rushed to his assistance.

The rising Victorian batsman walked from the field with the help of support staff. The incident left Abbott visibly disturbed as he took his own time to compose himself. Aaron Finch, Victoria captain who replaced Pucovski, also spoke to Abbott to make sure he was feeling all right.

The incident happened in the 19th over of Victoria’s second innings. However, the 20-year old Pucovski also has a history of head knocks. His first head injury took place during football practice when he was in high school as his head slammed into the knee of another player, leaving him out of sporting action for a good six months. And that was followed by a series of incidents, the latest being last November when he was struck on the right side of the helmet in a Toyota Futures League match.

The incident was a chilling reminder of former Australia Test batsman Hughes, who was struck by a bouncer on his neck at the Sydney Cricket Ground in November 2014, which tragically led to his death. Cricket Australia had set up new rules in domestic games after an independent investigation into the death of Hughes gave recommendations.

