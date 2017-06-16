Scotland script historic first ODI win against Test-playing nation in Zimbabwe

Scotland defeated Zimbabwe in first ODI. (Source: Twitter) Scotland defeated Zimbabwe in first ODI. (Source: Twitter)

Away from Champions Trophy 2017, Zimbabwe team ain’t doing much to give their fans, the reason for celebrations. In the first match of the two-match ODI series, Zimbabwe were stunned by Scotland after Kyle Coetzer’s side defeated Zimbabwe by 26 runs (D/L method) in Edinburgh. Wicket-keeper batsman Mathew Cross and Coetzer began the proceedings for Scotland and the two compiled 56 runs for the first wicket before Cross was cleaned up by Ngarava for 33.

Scotland kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but skipper Coetzer held on to the innings at one end as he smashed 109 during the course. The hosts were left tottering at 215/5 before Craig Wallace and Michael Leask scored individual half-centuries. Scotland ended up scoring 317/6 in allotted 50 overs.

Zimbabwe were set a target of 299 runs in 43 overs with D/L Method in play. The visitors started off the chase in a decent a fashion as openers Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza put on 55 runs for the first wicket. Scotland scalped skipper Masakadza through a run-out for 38. Craig Ervine became the second victim after he was removed for a duck while the team score read 58. Wickets kept tumbling for Zimbabwe and they left tottering at 125/5 when Swan Williams and Malcolm Waller provided them with some resistance. Williams was undone for 70 by Berrington while Waller stood strong at the crease before getting dismissed for 92.

No other batsmen showed mettle against Scotland bowling unit and they were eventually bundled out for 272 runs only to lose the match by 26 runs (D/L method).

This was the first time when Scotland defeated a Test playing nation. They did defeat Sri Lanka earlier this year but was not an ICC-recognized international match. The two teams will now play each other on Saturday at the same venue.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd