SCA makes mockery of Supreme Court order: Karsan Ghavri writes to BCCI CoA

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri has written to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) insisting that the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has made a mockery of the Supreme Court order. In his two-page letter, Ghavri has written about two issues in particular, firstly 73-year-old Niranjan Shah being appointed as the SCA chief executive and then the matter concerning the players’ body whose president happens to be a longstanding governing body member and a selector to boot.

“This is not just a case of SCA finding a loop hole in the new changed order but it is an act that makes a mockery of the SC order,” Ghavri wrote. He also added that Shah had been asked to step down from his post as secretary based on the age criteria in the SC order but now he was being offered an administrative role which will ensure his influence, which has lasted for nearly four decades, will continue to stay put in the region. Ghavri then writes about the May 27 meeting of the SCA governing council meeting where the players’ body was recognized. “If the SC order had intended to give the players a voice in administration, this SCA move had promptly managed to stifle it. It isn’t out of place to mention here that there happens to be another player body in Saurashtra that is registered by the Charity Commissioner,” Ghavri pointed out.

The players body in question here has 18 members and was formed by Mahendra Rajdev, a governing council member. Ghavri, who played in 39 Tests and 19 ODIs for India, had formed a players’ association himself consisting of nine former players.

He also writes that the SCA has now called for its annual general body meeting where the agenda is to elect members of the governing body. “If it is left to the state unit to recognise the players body of their choice, the SC order’s purpose of giving cricketers a say in administration will be defeated,” Ghavri said in its plea to the COA. When contacted, Shah said that he would not comment on the matter as he was no longer a part of the SCA governing council. However, when asked about being offered the role of chief executive last week, the veteran administrator had come on record.

“This is an option as per the SCA constitution but I haven’t accepted it at the moment. In the subsequent Governing Body meetings (after May 27) I have informed the house that I haven’t decided. But no court order prevents me from accepting the post,” Shah had told The Indian Express.

