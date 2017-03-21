Saurashtra Cricket Association lauds performance of Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara

Ravindra Jadeja has taken 138 wickets from 29 Test matches. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja has taken 138 wickets from 29 Test matches. (Source: Reuters)

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) applauded performance of two Indian Test players Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara in the on-going series against Australia.

The two play for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

“In the recent Test matches against Australia, these two players (Jadeja and Pujara) have played most important roles,” claimed a SCA release.

Jadeja pipped spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin to grab the pole position in the latest ranking for ICC Test bowlers while Pujara reached a career-high second rank among batsmen.

“The SCA acknowledges and appreciates their valued contribution in the world of cricket that reflects the spirit and glory of Saurashtrians in cricket”, it added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now