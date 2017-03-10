SCA writes to BCCI CEO for IPL funds

THE SAURASHTRA Cricket Association (SCA) have written a letter to the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri asking him to seek permission from the committee of administrators (COA) to release funds to them for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The SCA Stadium in Rajkot is the home base for Gujarat Lions and there are five matches scheduled at the venue from April 7 to 29. It’s learnt that Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JCA) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have also written to Johri with similar requests.

In the letter from the SCA, which has been accessed by The Indian Express, joint secretary Madhukar S Worah writes that the association were looking to enhance the facilities at their venue in the lead-up to the IPL. As per the agreement between BCCI, the franchise and the staging association, the franchise pays Rs 30 lakh per match to the host association. The Indian board then releases Rs 30 lakh per game to the association within a month of the last game that is held at their venue. But the present confusion in the Indian cricket board—and last October’s Supreme Court order that barred the BCCI from releasing funds to state bodies till they adopt the Lodha reforms—has led to anxiety among all the associations, who are keen to get the payment sorted right away.

“We are making some progressive and substantial infrastructural changes to have better facilities during said matches. Hosting State Association are to get Rs 30 lakh a match from the BCCI for staging IPL match. We have raised same issue in the meeting of staging association. We request you to take necessary permission from COA or Hon’ble Supreme Court to release the funds on ASAP basis,” Worah writes.

The BCCI held a meeting during earlier this week with all state associations staging IPL matches. And it’s learnt that each one of them had expressed their concern over the IPL staging fee that is paid by the BCCI. “All the staging Association with request to represent the above subject,” the letter further reads.

Worah confirmed to this paper that the SCA had indeed sent a letter to BCCI. “There is the Supreme Court order last year which said that the BCCI will not give money to state associations until they adopt Lodha Committee’s recommendations. We managed our domestic games despite no money given by the Indian board. Hosting IPL games is a different matter. There are franchises’ demands, there are different demands of IMG (who manages IPL). There is floodlight maintenance for example and so many other things. The costs are very high in hosting IPL games. We don’t know whether we will be paid even after hosting IPL games, and that’s why we seek clarity from the BCCI,” Worah said.

It is learnt that the COA discussed this issue in their meeting in Bengaluru and that the matter is likely to be put forth to the SC for their directive on March 20. Most of the state associations have held the money they have received from BCCI over the years in fixed deposits.