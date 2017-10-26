Sarfraz Ahmed wants to win T20I series against Sri Lanka at home

Sarfraz Ahmed-will lead Pakistan in the T20 series as well. (Source: AP) Sarfraz Ahmed-will lead Pakistan in the T20 series as well. (Source: AP)

Pakistan have not lost a a game in their last eight ODIs including a clean-sweep over Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series in UAE. Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in June earlier this year by beating India and since then been in good form. They beat the World XI squad that visited Pakistan for three-match T20I series 2-1.

After the ODI series triumph, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that they like to continue their form in the T20I series as well which begins on Thursday in UAE. He is also confident of lifting the cup in front of his home crowd in Lahore. The third ODI will be held in Lahore.

“I am very happy because we will be playing at home and if we can go on to lift the trophy in front of our fans then nothing like that,” Sarfraz was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Sri Lanka have had one of the worst years in ODIs with three whitewashes this year. They will also be without some of the key players as some of them opted out of travelling to Lahore due to security concerns. Still, Sarfraz expects it to be a close affair.

“T20 is one format where you can’t say one team is favourite. They have a new team but in T20s the team that plays well on the day can make the game interesting. Our focus is on the first match as it is always important to start on a high and then target the remaining matches,” Sarfraz said.

Sarfraz also opened up on the approach made by a bookie regarding fixing which the Pakistan captain reported to PCB.

“Obviously I did my duty by informing. I was not scared when I informed about it, but became scared after I saw myself on the television. There was so much talk about it on the television that made me scared. But by the grace of god everything is getting normal. When you are going into a series you need to be normal and everything is going good so far,” Sarfraz explained.

“It is good that whichever the players we are giving chances are performing and it shows how much talent we have in Pakistan cricket. All the players selected are looking to prove a point. Usman Khan came and performed well. Faheem Ashraf also performed well. It is good that we have strong bench strength and it has become difficult to decide which bowlers have to be included and whom to be rested.”

