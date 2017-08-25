Sarfraz Ahmed to lead Pakistan squad for Independence Cup against World XI

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan in Independence Cup. (Source: AP) Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan in Independence Cup. (Source: AP)

The Pakistan selection Committee, which is headed by former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, selected the 16-member squad for the Independence Cup against World XI which is scheduled to begin from September 12 2017 in Lahore.

“The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players in the domestic and international tours. The players’ consists of a combination of the fine blend of youth and senior players. Fahim Ashraf, Ruman Raees, and Aamer Yamin make a place in the squad due to their splendid performance in the domestic tournaments, whereas Sohail Khan makes a comeback. It would be good for the young players to get a chance to play on the home ground and perform in front of the local public”, said chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.

The 16-men team would be led by Sarfraz Ahmed. The three matches are scheduled to take place on 12, 13 and 15 September respectively at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The three-match T20 series is being looked as an attempt to revive international cricket in Pakistan as the nation was barred from hosting matches after an attack on Sri Lankan cricket team by gunmen during their tour in 2009. Pakistan only managed to host a bilateral series against Zimbabwe in 2015 after this attack.

Earlier, on Thursday, ICC too announced a 14-member squad for the series which would be led by South African Test skipper Faf du Plessis.

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmad (Captain – WK), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan

World XI Squad for Pakistan: Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

