We lost the two Tests because of our poor batting not witchcraft: Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has refuted Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal’s claims that the Lankan’s won the Test series in UAE due to witchcraft and blessings by a meyni (sorcerer). According to a report in PTI, Sarfraz said, “We lost the two Tests because of our poor batting and that is all. If they could win Test matches because of witchcraft or magic, then they should have also won the ODI and T20 series”. “I believe in the Holy Quran and also that there was magic in the world, but in the Test series we just batted badly and lost chances to win,” Sarfraz further added.

Former Pakistan Muhammad Yousuf also seconded Ahmed and dismissed Chandimal’s claims by saying, “Don’t mix cricket with such things. Pakistan’s planning was bad and they messed it up.” Yousuf went on to say that if matches could be won through sorcery then Sri Lanka could have done better in other formats where they faced a drubbing at the hands of Pakistan.

Earlier, after returning from the tour Dinesh Chandimal had told reporters that he had received a special blessing from a meyni (sorcerer) before embarking on the two-match Test series against Pakistan. “I am always ready to accept the blessings of anyone – whether it is a meyni or any clergy,” Chandimal had said and added, “You can have talent, but without this blessing, you can’t move forward.”

