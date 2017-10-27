Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Sarfraz Ahmed hails ‘tremendous efforts’ of his team

Pakistan won by 7 wickets. (Source: AP) Pakistan won by 7 wickets. (Source: AP)

Pakistan registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a paltry target of 103, Pakistan did have some hiccups after losing wickets early in the innings but an unbeaten stand of 39 runs between Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik anchored their side to victory. Usman Khan who bagged two wickets was adjudged man of the match for his efforts. Khan during the post-match presentation talked about his line and length.

“I felt in good rhythm. There was some support from the pitch. Coaches always urge to stick to basics, and that’s what I try to do. I was bowling with good pace, and I just wanted to stick to line and length. I can bat a bit too. Morale is good with the team. Enjoy bowling with Fahim Ashraf,” he said.

Thisara Perera who was handed over the captain’s hat for the shortest format by the Sri Lankan board insisted that his side fell short of runs in the match.

“If we look back at today’s match, we have to score runs. Our bowlers are doing pretty well. They are giving their 100%. This is one of the best bowling sides I’ve seen in last one and half years. Have to do smart things with the batting. 100% confident we’ll do better tomorrow,” Perera told.

Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 102 and the skipper Sarfraz Ahmed hailed his team’s efforts. He said, “Tremendous effort from the whole team. Boys are working really hard in all three departments, credit to the team. We try to stick to basics in T20 cricket with batsmen looking to go hard. There is scope to get in new players, we are looking at the combination. Moving up the order is an option but it’s about keeping players in form up there. Our focus is to not lose wickets in first six overs. Hoping to improve our run rate in the powerplay overs.”

