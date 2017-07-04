Sarfraz Ahmed appointed Pakistan Test captain

Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to Champions Trophy 2017 win. (Source: AP) Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to Champions Trophy 2017 win. (Source: AP)

Pakistan ODI and T20I captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Tuesday was given the Test captaincy. PCB chairman Shahryar Khan announced this during the reception given to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winners by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had decided already and I think this is the right time to declare it,” he said.

The position of Pakistan Test captain became vacant after Misbah-ul-Haq bid adieu to the game after concluding the three-match Test series earlier against West Indies this year. Ahmed recently led Pakistan to Champions Trophy 2017 triumph after his side defeated Virat Kohli-led Indian team in the final. Sarfraz has so far played 36 Test matches for Pakistan and has notched up a total of 2089 runs at an average of 40.96 including three hundreds and 13 half-centuries.

Sarfraz is only the third Pakistan captain to have won a major ICC trophy. Imran Khan led his side to World Cup triumph in 1992 while under Younis Khan, they lifted the World T20 in 2009 edition. Pakistan Champions Trophy triumph has helped them move up in the World rankings as they moved to sixth spot from No 8 and were under a threat of losing out on direct qualification to ICC World Cup 2019.

