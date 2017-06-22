Sarfraz Ahmed set to be appointed as Pakistan’s Test captain

Sarfraz Ahmed led a remarkable turnaround as Pakistan, who were the lowest ranked team in the ICC Champions Trophy, went on to win the tournament. (Source: AP) Sarfraz Ahmed led a remarkable turnaround as Pakistan, who were the lowest ranked team in the ICC Champions Trophy, went on to win the tournament. (Source: AP)

Sarfraz Ahmed may be made Pakistan’s Test captain. According to PTI, Pakistan’s limited over skipper was already made captain when Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi were in England for the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Sarfraz led a remarkable turnaround in the Champions Trophy that ended with Pakistan winning the title after comprehensively beating India in the final by 180 runs. On the way, they also saw off South Africa and hosts England. Pakistan were the lowest ranked team when they came into the tournament.

The official announcement will be made when the PCB chairman returns to Pakistan. PTI quoted an official from the board as saying that the announcement will only be a “formality” and that the decision has already been taken.

Sarfraz Ahmed was, in the recent tour of West Indies, announced as vice-captain to Misbah-ul-Haq who has led Pakistan in the longest format of the game since 2010. Misbah and Younis Khan retired at the end of the series, leaving the position vacant. Sarfraz was appointed as limited-overs captain after Azhar Ali was dismissed from the position.

A meeting of the PCB governing body will be held in which formal approval will be given for the appointment of Sarfaraz as Test captain as he is already leading the ODI and T20 outfits with success.

Pakistan’s next Test series is not until September-October when it hosts Sri Lanka in the UAE. The long gap has come about after Pakistan pulled out of a scheduled Test tour of Bangladesh in July.

The official said that a committee of former Test players, Haroon Rasheed and Mudassar Nazar who hold key positions in the board and chief operating officer, Subhan Ahmed will also submit its feedback on the performance of the support staff/coaches.

