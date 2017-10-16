Don’t know how to work in a system where ‘Sifarish’, connections get you a job: Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq has come down heavily on his country’s cricket system Saqlain Mushtaq has come down heavily on his country’s cricket system

Former Pakistan off-spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq has come down heavily on his country’s cricket system after being denied a chance to coach the national side.

Speaking to the Express, he said, “I just don’t know how to work in a system, where “Sifarish” (recommendation) and political connections get you a job. I don’t feel disappointed at not being given a job by the Pakistan board. I feel disheartened at the way the system works and what you need to do to get a job,” he said.

Expressing disappointment Saqlain further went on to say, “I can’t do these things. My qualification, experience and the cricketing background is there for everyone to see.

“I have worked with the Australian Cricket Centre of Excellence. I have been hired as the spin consultant by the New Zealand, Bangladesh and West Indies cricket boards. I am a Level-3 coach in England. I shouldn’t need to do such things to get a job in Pakistan cricket.

However, Saqlain still went on to say that he would love to work with Pakistan spinners and singled out praise for leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

“Yasir’s performance speaks for itself but I still feel he needs to work and improve in some areas. He needs to master the leg-spin. He is a hard-working person and he is dedicated and passionate. He just needs a little guidance,” he said.

