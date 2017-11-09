Sanju Samson to lead Board President’s XI against Sri Lanka

Wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson was on Thursday appointed captain of Board President’s XI side in place of injured Naman Ojha for the two-day tour match against Sri Lanka from November 11-12 in Kolkata.
In-form Punjab youngster Anmolpreet Singh, who scored a career-best 267 in the last round Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, has been named as replacement for Naman Ojha.
The 12-member squad is coached by former India spinner Narendra Hirwani.
The Lankans are here for a full series beginning with the first Test at Eden Gardens from November 16.
The Squad:
Sanju Samson (c), Abhishek Gupta, Akash Bhandari, Avesh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Jiwanjot Singh, Ravi Kiran, Rohan Prem, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Sandeep Warrier, Anmolpreet Singh.
