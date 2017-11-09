Sanju Samson to lead Board President’s XI against Sri Lanka

#ParadisePapers

Published:November 9, 2017
Wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson was on Thursday appointed captain of Board President’s XI side in place of injured Naman Ojha for the two-day tour match against Sri Lanka from November 11-12 in Kolkata.

In-form Punjab youngster Anmolpreet Singh, who scored a career-best 267 in the last round Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, has been named as replacement for Naman Ojha.

The 12-member squad is coached by former India spinner Narendra Hirwani.

The Lankans are here for a full series beginning with the first Test at Eden Gardens from November 16.

The Squad:

Sanju Samson (c), Abhishek Gupta, Akash Bhandari, Avesh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Jiwanjot Singh, Ravi Kiran, Rohan Prem, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Sandeep Warrier, Anmolpreet Singh.

