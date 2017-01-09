Sanju Samson seeks ‘invaluable tips’ from MS Dhoni

On Monday, Samson put up a post on his Facebook account of him in conversation with the veteran former captain. (Source: Facebook) On Monday, Samson put up a post on his Facebook account of him in conversation with the veteran former captain. (Source: Facebook)

Sanju Samson may not have been only been included in the India A team that plays England in the two warm-up matches ahead of the the three match ODI series but that doesn’t seem to have dented the Kerala youngster’s excitement in being part of a squad that also has MS Dhoni. On Monday, Samson put up a post on his Facebook account of him in conversation with the veteran former captain.

Samson, alongwith, Delhi’s star player of the 2016-17 Ranji trophy season Rishabh Pant, is one of the youngest players in the squad that also has names like Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra making their international comebacks. Samson may appear for India A in the second warm-up match to be played against England. Dhoni will be captaining India in the first warm up match but will not play in the subsequent one. He will be playing against England in the ODI and T20 series. Owing to his decision to step down as captain, Virat Kohli will be leading the side in the two series.

Rishabh Pant too seemed to be looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Dhoni. Pant got his maiden international call against the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England and hopes to “learn a lot of wicket-keeping” from him. He also believes that Dhoni will help him in making his “mindset good”

