Sanju Samson leads from front, hits century for BPXI against Sri Lanka

Sanju Samson made a strong statement for a Test call-up after his T20I debut for India last week. Captaining the Board President’s XI for India against Sri Lanka in the warm-up game in Kolkata, Samson scored a century which helped his team rebuild from a troubled situation.

The century was another show of how Samson has progressed in his career. He did not let the Sri Lankan bowlers to dominate when they were on top, The Board President’s XI had lost two early wickets and Jiwanjot Singh was scoring at a slow pace.

Samson came in and scored at a high rate. He brought up his half-century off just 63 balls. He lost Jiwanjot in the meantime. Samson had small partnerships with Jiwanjot, Rohan Prem and B Sandeep before being dismissed for 128. Sadeera Samarawickrama had him caught behind to Niroshan Dickwella.

The wicketkeeper kept the pace of his run-scoring for the innings. His 128 runs came off 143 ball and at a strike rate of 89.51. He hit 19 fours in his century and also hit a six. The six was hit just after Tea, a time when he accelerated to reach the three figures.

His knock also helped the team not fall too mich behind Sri Lanka who had declared their first innings at 411 for the loss of six wickets on day one. Sri Lanka will play India in a three-match Test series with the first Test beginning from November 16 in Kolkata.

