It’s a warm-up game for Sri Lanka but not for us, says Board President XI captain Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was appointed as the captain after Naman Ojha was ruled out with an injury. (Source: File) Sanju Samson was appointed as the captain after Naman Ojha was ruled out with an injury. (Source: File)

India will conclude their home season with a Test series against Sri Lanka. With the first Test scheduled to begin on November 16 at Eden Gardens, Sri Lanka will play a two-day game against Board President’s XI. While the visitors will be looking to start the tour on a positive note, for Board President’s XI captain Sanju Samson, it is an opportunity to gain an experience of facing one of the best spinners in world cricket, Rangana Herath.

“He (Herath) is a very experienced cricketer. It is a practice match for him but for us it’s a great opportunity to face him. He is one of the greatest spinners Sri Lanka have ever seen. He is one of the legends and to go there and play against him will be a great experience,” Samson said.

As the BCCI has opted to give chance to younger players, who are not playing in the fifth round of Ranji Trophy, Samson is looking to put up a great show with the bat and wants to make a statement to the national selectors. Samson wants a result in India’s favour and is not taking it as just a practice game. “It is a practice match for them but it’s not a practice match for us. We will be looking forward to beat them in the coming match tomorrow. We are lucky to get a good opportunity in this gap,” he said.

“Each and every individual in the team has put his heart together for past many years to perform at this level. It’s just a one match but it’s a great opportunity for each and everyone of us. We should look this as a great platform to perform and give everyone a chance and succeed.”

Samson, who will turn 23, was appointed as the captain after Naman Ojha was ruled out with an injury. “I have led Kerala for a season and I am up for the challenge. We will have a team strategy. All of us know each other well as we have been playing domestic matches for many seasons. We have played against and together.” he said.

Board President’s XI: Sanju Samson (c), Abhishek Gupta, Akash Bhandari, Avesh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Jiwanjot Singh, Ravi Kiran, Rohan Prem, B Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Sandeep Warrier, and Anmolpreet Singh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd