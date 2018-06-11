Sanju Samson fails fitness test, replaced by Ishan Kishan in India A squad

Sanju Samson have scored 379 runs so far in the IPL 2018 so far. (Source: PTI) Sanju Samson have scored 379 runs so far in the IPL 2018 so far. (Source: PTI)

Sanju Samson has been left out of the India A squad that will tour England after he failed the yo-yo test. He has been replaced by Ishan Kishan. Samson was initially part of the squad that will travel to England to play England A and West Indies A in a tri-series.

It was earlier reported that all players who were chosen to travel to England and to play the historic Afghanistan Test were asked to report at the NCA for the yo-yo test. The yo-yo test results formed part of the fitness report card that the support staff submitted to the board prior to the start of a season in which the Indian senior men’s team will be embarking on full tours of England and Australia.

Selection committee has named Ishan Kishan in India A team for the away one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A. Sanju Samson, who was originally named in the squad, failed his fitness test: BCCI — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) June 11, 2018

Sanju Samson has thus far been unable to fulfil his much-heralded potential in the international stage. He has managed just one international appearance which came in a T20I against Zimbabwe in 2015.

This will be the first time that Ishan Kishan will play for India A. He had a fairly good season with the Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded IPL scoring 275 runs in 12 innings and has scored 2097 runs at an average of 41.11 in First Class cricket.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd