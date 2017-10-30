Sania Mirza unhappy after husband Shoaib Malik takes teammate for bike ride and not her

Sania Mirza (R) was in Lahore on Sunday. Sania Mirza (R) was in Lahore on Sunday.

Sania Mirza travelled to Lahore with the Pakistan cricket team as they hosted Sri Lanka for a T20I in Lahore on Sunday. This match was first in Lahore after the World XI series last month and Pakistan did not disappoint their fans. Claiming the final T20I against Sri Lanka, Pakistan won the series 3-0 and that too in front of their home crowd.

Sania was in attendance to watch her husband Shoaib Malik play. It turned out be one of the better games for Shoaib as he scored an unbeaten half-century for Pakistan and was named man-of-the-series. He was awarded a motorbike.

The Indian tennis star tweeted a picture of Shoaib on the bike with the captain “Chalen phir is pe?”(Let’s go on this?). But moments later, she tweeted again but this time she had a surprise.

She attached a photo of her husband with Shadab Khan as the pillion as she was not amused saying that “ok never mind… guess the seat is taken already.”

Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already 🤷🏽‍♀️🙄@realshoaibmalik@76Shadabkhan🤔pic.twitter.com/TuAquumw5j — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 29 October 2017

Sania was in UAE as well for the first two T20I matches which were played on October 25 and 26. Pakistan won both the games there as well.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd