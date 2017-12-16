Sania Mirza reveals why Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma kept their wedding a secret

Sania Mirza said that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look amazing together. Sania Mirza said that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look amazing together.

Tennis star Sania Mirza said that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma chose Italy as their wedding destination and kept it a secret to avoid all the media hype. Speaking on the trending topic of Kohli-Anushka wedding, Mirza was quoted by PTI as saying, “High profile marriages are obviously a little bit complicated in terms of dealing with so much of outside stuff, it’s not just internal. They obviously realised how the media hype would be here so they went to Italy. At some point, they have to face it.”

Mirza, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, said: “I don’t cherish media hype at all. Shaadi gives enough stress anyway. My sister got married, it was not high profile yet still it was very stressful.”

“The fact is, it’s really amazing – Virat and Anushka. It’s known that they’ve been together for a long time and what better it is when two people who love each other get married,” she said. “I know them both personally, they are amazing together. They are amazing separately as well. They are amazing people and I wish them all the best.” Asked whether she would attend their reception in New Delhi on December 26, Mirza replied, “I don’t know. I will not be in the country. I am leaving on December 21, I’ll be in Dubai.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma bot announced on their social media handles that they had tied the knot on December 11. Both of them put up a message saying that they have “promised each other to be bound in love for ever.” “We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” they said.

