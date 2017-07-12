Sandeep Patil named brand ambassador of indoor cricket team

Sandeep Patil was named as the brand ambassador of the Indian Indoor Cricket Team. (Source: Express Archive) Sandeep Patil was named as the brand ambassador of the Indian Indoor Cricket Team. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Indian batsman Sandeep Patil was on Wednesday named as the brand ambassador of the Indian Indoor Cricket Team.

Patil, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, will be the face of the team in the lead-up to the 10th edition of the World Indoor Cricket Federation (WICF) World Cup, to be held from September 16-23 at the Insportz Club in Dubai, a media release said.

The week-long tournament will be held in partnership with Cricket Australia (CA) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). The Indian team is managed and operated by the XLR8 India, an indoor arena in Bengaluru.

Besides India and the host UAE, the 10th edition of the World Cup will attract approximately 400 players and officials from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia.

The tournament will also involve players competing in the Open Men’s, Open Women’s, 21 & Under Men’s, and 21 & Under Women’s divisions, with Australia, the reigning world champions, in each of the four divisions.

