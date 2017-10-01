Sana Mir replaced by Bismah Maroof as Pakistan ODI skipper

Sana Mir led Pakistan in Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: File) Sana Mir led Pakistan in Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: File)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday removed Sana Mir from the captaincy and she was replaced by Bismah Maroof. Pakistan had a dismal run in the 2017 women’s World Cup where Mir’s side failed to win a single game in the competition and bowed out winless. Maroof is already leading Pakistan’s T20I side after Sana Mir stepped down from the position in 2016.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi insisted that the decisions have been taken after a “comprehensive internal review” and further added that this transformation would bring a change in the game play and results.

“These are well thought out decisions taken after a comprehensive internal review. I am hopeful that we will transform women cricket into a well-knit unit both on field and at the management level. Sana Mir has great contributions towards Pakistan’s Women cricket. She has played an instrumental role for women’s cricket in Pakistan. She has led the team with great respect and had always used her best abilities to serve women’s team,” he quoted as saying by cricbuzz.

Earlier, Mir refused to attend the women’s training camp under new head coach Mark Coles. “I believe this women’s wing management has compromised players’ respect, merit, and physical and mental well being. I am not willing to work in this set-up unless things change for the betterment of women’s cricket,” Sana wrote in the email which has become public now.

