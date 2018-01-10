Samit, Aryan, sons of Rahul Dravid, Sunil Joshi hammer match-winning centuries

Like father, like son: Samit Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid hammers century. Like father, like son: Samit Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid hammers century.

As India U19 cricket team gear up for the upcoming U19 World Cup in New Zealand to create history led by Head Coach Rahul Dravid, his son Samit Dravid is making a history of his own. In a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 tournament match, Samit went on to hammer 150 runs for Mally Aditi International School, to help his side in attaining a massive victory over Vivekananda School.

But in spite of his brilliant batting display, Samit’s individual score was surpassed by the son of another former Indian international Sunil Joshi, Aryan Joshi, who slammed 154 runs and became the top scorer of the match. The duo took their side to a huge total of 500/5 in 50 overs after which the bowlers did their job and bowled out Vivekananda School for a low total of 88 runs, taking them to a huge win by 421 runs.

It is not the first time Samit has made headlines with his batting skills. Just a couple of years ago, the young cricketer scored 125 runs for Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC) against Frank against Frank Anthony Public School in the Tiger Cup cricket tournament. A 9-year old Samit also won the ‘Best Batsman’ accolade in a U-12 Gopalan Cricket Challenge in September 2015 for slamming three match-winning half-centuries (77*, 93, and 77) for Mallya Aditi.

Dravid, who played 164 Tests for India, in which he scored 13288 runs at an average of 52.31 in 286 innings, is currently in New Zealand as the head coach for India U19 squad for the upcoming U19 World. who played 15 Tests for India, and took 41 wickets at an average of 35.85, on the other hand, is currently acting as the spin consultant for Bangladesh coaching squad.

