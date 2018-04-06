Salman Khan verdict: Sad to see ‘friend’ Salman Khan sentenced for 5 years, says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar is sad for his ‘friend’ Salman Khan. Shoaib Akhtar is sad for his ‘friend’ Salman Khan.

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan fast bowler, is sad that his ‘friend’ and Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment after being convicted in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

In a tweet, the former pacer said that his heart went out to Salman’s family and fans. Akhtar said, “Really Sad to see my friend Salman khan sentenced for 5 year But the Law must take its course & we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India but i still think punishment is to harsh but my heart goes to his family & fans .. Am sure he will out soon ..”

A Jodhpur court has sought a detailed report from the lower court on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, thus reserving the hearing on his bail till Saturday. On Thursday, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) Dev Kumar Khatri found the actor guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of Bollywood movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain.”

Salman was convicted under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and was also imposed a monetary fine of Rs 10,000. Shortly after the sentence was pronounced, the actor was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses Asaram Bapu, accused of sexual assault.

