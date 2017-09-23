Only in Express

Salman Butt close to Pakistan return

Salman Butt has scored 536 runs in the domestic competitions and has proven his fitness and form since his return to cricket in January 2016 following a jail term and five-year ICC ban.

Salman Butt is close to making a comeback for the national side after getting a positive response from the Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-Ul-Haq. Butt was part of the infamous and controversial trio including Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir who were involved in match-fixing while on the tour to England.

“Salman Butt performed very well during the domestic series, and displayed high level of fitness at the PCB camp, despite being out of the game for six years,” said Inzamam on Saturday, during a press conference. Salman has scored 536 runs in the domestic competitions and has proven his fitness and form since his return to cricket in January 2016 following a jail term and five-year ICC ban.

Inzamam added that Butt cannot be included immediately into the senior side’s plans but he remains in PCB’s plans for the future. For the time being, Butt could well make his comeback into the Pakistan A team. “We are trying not to push him directly into international cricket, after such a long hiatus, and try him out during the tours of Pakistan A, so Salman Butt is still in consideration for the future,” he informed.

“He was there in our high-performance camp and he was exceptional. It’s fantastic to see that a player has been out for five years but still maintained a high standard of fitness. He has checked all the boxes for his selection and we have a plan. We are not selecting him directly in the international circuit but we are trying to have him play in the ‘A’ team first and then we will take it from there,” Inzamam added.

