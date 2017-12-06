Salary cap for uncapped players suggested

KC Cariappa raked in a Rs 2.5 crore price from the KKR. (Source: BCCI) KC Cariappa raked in a Rs 2.5 crore price from the KKR. (Source: BCCI)

T Natarajan, an uncapped player, went for Rs 3 crore in last season’s IPL auction. In 2015, KC Cariappa, who had not played Ranji Trophy for Karnataka till then, went for Rs 2.4 crore. We might not see anything like that anymore if the suggestion of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to put a salary cap on uncapped players is agreed to by the BCCI. Their rationale is simple: the high salaries have reduced the importance of domestic cricket in the eyes of some players and the importance of First-Class cricket was thus diminished.

“A classic case was Cariappa, who was bought by KKR for Rs 2.4 crore in 2015. He had played a few games in the Karnataka Premier League but hadn’t played for the Karnataka Ranji side. It really sends a wrong message to all first-class players. On one side we have some who play non-stop Ranji Trophy games and earn only 10-12 lakh in an entire season, and here comes a boy who is getting so much. Kohli and Dhoni felt it wasn’t right and BCCI should keep a salary cap on these uncapped players,” a source in the BCCI informed.

It’s learnt that Dhoni, who has been playing domestic cricket for his state Jharkhand after retiring from Tests, was pretty vocal about the issue. Both Dhoni and Kohli urged the BCCI to apply a cap. The pair felt that the board should ensure that those regularly playing domestic cricket needed to be compensated well.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App