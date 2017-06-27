Sakshi Dhoni posts adorable pic with Dwayne Bravo and Shikhar Dhawan’s sons

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni spent some time with the Trinidadian and Dhoni’s CSK teammate, Dwayne Bravo. (Source: Instagram) Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni spent some time with the Trinidadian and Dhoni’s CSK teammate, Dwayne Bravo. (Source: Instagram)

India won their first match on the West Indies tour on Sunday, leading the five-match series 1-0, with the first one-day being washed out due to rain. Post a rather straightforward 105-run victory in Port of Spain, Indian team was in a mood to relax and unwind. Members of the team were invited to a team dinner by out-of-favour former-West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo. It also proved to be a time for the wives and girlfriends to enjoy themselves. Sakshi Dhoni, wife of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, had accompanied her husband to the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales and is now with him in West Indies too.

She spent some time with Bravo and Shikhar Dhawan’s kids, with a caption saying,”My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr!” as both Bravo Jr. and Zoravar were all smiles.

West Indies are still depleted by the absence of fire-power which includes destructive Chris Gayle, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Darren Sammy and Kieron Pollard due to the pay dispute and differences with the West Indies Cricket Board. The young West Indies brigade failed to deliver with the ball in both the matches, with the first match being abandoned due to rain.

My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr ! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

India batted exceptionally well in their first match with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane performing at their best and smashed a 132-run opening partnership with Rahane scoring 62 and Dhawan missing out on his century after smashing a blistering 87.

The second match was also dominated by the visitors in both the departments as India thrashed the hosts by 105 runs at Port of Spain, registering their biggest win on away soil. Dhawan and Rahane continued their in-form batting with Rahane hammering 103 and captain Virat Kohli showing some form with his mature 87-run knock, posting 310 on the board for the loss of five wickets.

In reply West Indies were bowled out for 205 runs with Shai Hope being their highest scorer, making 81 off 88 balls. Youngster Kuldeep Yadav proved to be effective with the ball for India, grabbing three wickets for 51 runs in his nine overs.

