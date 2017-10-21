Sakshi Dhoni had contacted Suresh Raina to inform MS Dhoni about daughter Ziva’s birth

Sakshi Dhoni had contacted Suresh Raina to share the good news with Dhoni of daughter Ziva’s birth. (Source: File) Sakshi Dhoni had contacted Suresh Raina to share the good news with Dhoni of daughter Ziva’s birth. (Source: File)

India’s wicketkeeper batsman MS Dhoni was a part of the Indian cricket team during the ICC World Cup 2015 in Australia and New Zealand. At the same time, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi had given birth to their daughter Ziva, which was on 6th February 2015, two days ahead of India’s first World Cup warm-up game against Australia.

Now it has come to light in renowned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s book, ‘Democracy’s XI: The Great Indian Cricket Story’, that Sakshi had contacted Suresh Raina to share the good news with Dhoni of daughter Ziva’s birth.

The publisher of the book, Juggernaut Books, tweeted on Friday regarding the incident during ICC World Cup 2015,”When @msdhoni becm [became] a father arnd [around] 2015 World Cup, he wasn’t carryg [carrying] a mobile. His wife sent an SMS thru [through] @ImRaina to inform him! #RajdeepsBook.”

During the time of Ziva’s birth, Dhoni was asked by the media whether he missed being in India during his daughter’s birth, to which he replied,”Not really.” His goals were set for the 2015 World Cup as he further said, “As of now I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign.”

India won the World Cup in 2011 for the second time in cricketing history and first under the captaincy of Dhoni. But in 2015, India made it to the semifinals where they lost to Australia by 95 runs.

