Sakshi celebrates birthday with husband MS Dhoni

Sakshi Dhoni turned 29 on Sunday and MS was present for it. (Source: Instagram) Sakshi Dhoni turned 29 on Sunday and MS was present for it. (Source: Instagram)

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, turned 29 on Sunday (November 19) and had the company of her husband for the occassion. Dhoni’s hair-stylist and friend Sapna Moti Bhavnani took the video of Sakshi cutting the cake and shared it on Twitter. In the short 11 second clip, Sakshi cut the cake first followed by Dhoni taking over the duties and slicing a piece for her.

While Virat Kohli-captained India take on Sri Lanka in the Test matches, it has given MS Dhoni time to unwind and spend time with his family. Dhoni is only involved in the short formats of the game having retired from Tests in 2016. He had recently shared that he misses spending time with daughter Ziva while not home. In his absence, Sakshi takes over the large chunk of responsibilities and is quite savvy on social media in sharing the intimate moments as well. She regularly shares pictures and moments with Ziva and the dogs at their house in Ranchi. Sakshi had recently shared a video shot on a flight where she tried to hide Dhoni from being recognised in public.

Dhoni has come under criticism lately for his performances in the shortest format. Former cricketers have questioned his ability to rotate the strike and taking long to settle down in a flashy format which doesn’t allow for much time. VVS Laxman, Ajit Agarkar and Aakash Chopra have called for Dhoni to vacate his place for youngsters.

