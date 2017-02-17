SAI diploma course student out of danger after suicide attempt

SAI officials foiled student’s suicide bid and saved his life, Manmeet Singh Goindi said. SAI officials foiled student’s suicide bid and saved his life, Manmeet Singh Goindi said.

The diploma course student at the Sport Authority of India’s Eastern Centre who tried to self-immolate after being reprimanded, is out of danger, regional head Manmeet Singh Goindi said.

A former U-19 cricketer, who is pursuing a 10-month diploma coaching course, along with three archery coaching students were caught consuming alcohol and throwing bottles into the swimming pool in a late night birthday celebration.

The regional head had issued suspension notices to the quartet and after that the cricket coaching student tried to set himself ablaze in an act of frustration.

However, some SAI officials foiled his suicide bid and saved his life, Goindi said.

“He is safe and was having normal diet. He was in police custody as a complaint was lodged. His father and elder brother have come to take him back home in Dehradun,” Goindi said.

The binge drinking happened on February 1 and after coming to know about this on February 10, Goindi summoned them.

“They have confessed in writing and tendered apologies. After referring the matter to the Patiala Centre, we chose to suspend them. We could have terminated them but that would have jeopardised their career. They will return for their courses on March 16 and will have to reappear in the supplementary examinations,” Goindi said.

The hostel warden Sujay Guha, a boxing coach, has been sacked for negligence of duty.

“He (Guha) was in the know of the things yet did not inform me. I have a zero tolerance against indiscipline and drinking inside the campus,” Goindi said.

From now on, the academic coaches have been instructed to make random checks in any room and bring notice of any suspicious activity, he added.