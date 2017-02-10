India vs Bangladesh: Wriddhiman Saha notches second Test ton

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha celebrates after scoring a century. (Source: AP) Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha celebrates after scoring a century. (Source: AP)

For someone who has always remained in the shadows of his fellow superstars, Wriddhiman Saha’s 2nd Test hundred against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test, was the perfect way to silence his critics who questioned his ability with the bat. It was an ideal time and place for Saha to give a gentle reminder of his skills with the bat by scoring a gritty century.

En-route to his Test ton, Saha played quite a few delightful strokes as he slapped a few through the covers, drove and lofted a few with a chipping dance. In this innings he backed himself to play his shots and executed them to perfection. Saha is the best wicketkeeper in the country right now and he’s doing a great job in Test cricket. His wonderful glove-work behind the stumps along with this century just added more prowess to his skills with the willow.

The pressure, however, was always on Saha since the day he took over the mantle from MS Dhoni in the longer format of the game. But his sublime knock on Friday, which involved seven fours and two six showed the potential he has. This ton should also serve as a reminder for Saha himself that it is time for him to break the string of low scores in the international arena and be consistent with the limited opportunities that he gets.

Coming on the back an unbeaten double century (203*) in the Irani Trophy final, where Saha was also adjudged the Man of the Match, Saha had improved his batsmanship and it was visible as he played more number of lofted shots to put pressure on the opposition. His approach of dominating the bowlers was also quite refreshing.

Previously after scoring his maiden test ton Saha became the became the fourth wicketkeeper to get a hundred outside of India and also became the third keeper’ to get a hundred in the West Indies for India.

However, despite his achievements there were doubts expressed regarding his position in the side, especially after Parthiv Patel took his place in the India team and made a good case for himself scoring 195 runs in four innings at an average of 65.00. He had also notched up two half-centuries in that period. However, Saha has comeback and worked hard on his fitness at National Cricket Academy (NCA), improved his overall game and is now again back into the forefront.

