Saeed Ajmal announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Veteran Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. Saeed Ajmal, who was once the world’s number one bowler in one-day internationals and Twenty20 cricket, witnessed his career take a downward curve as he was hauled up for chucking. While he did make a comeback in 2015, he failed to make a successful return. He could only take one wicket in two ODIs and a Twenty20 in Bangladesh after which he was never selected for the national team again.

Speaking to the AFP, Ajmal said, “I am quitting all forms of cricket after the current National Twenty20 tournament. “It was a highly satisfying career in which I achieved whatever goals I set for myself and helped the team win matches.”

“Ban over action left me frustrated and hurt. More hurtful was that current player Stuart Broad questioned that and his comments hurt me no end. But I have forgiven everyone,” he said before adding, “It seems that the process was meant for me and (Mohammad) Hafeez, all other bowlers with questionable actions are still playing.”

In his international career, Ajmal picked 184 wickets in 113 ODIs, 178 wickets in 35 Tests, and 85 wickets in 64 T20I.

