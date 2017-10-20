Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘ulta’ wish for Virender Sehwag on 39th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag once made one of the most feared opening pairings in the world. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag once made one of the most feared opening pairings in the world. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are known to share a close bond with each other. The two have opened a number of innings for India. While the opening partnership between Gautam Gambhir and Sehwag that came later may have somewhat overshadowed this pairing, there was a time, especially in the run-up and during the 2003 World Cup when Tendulkar and Sehwag used to make one of the most feared opening pairings in the world.

Tendulkar had said that Sehwag was a man who did whatever he liked in the middle. On the occasion of Sehwag’s birthday, Tendulkar wished his former opening partner while pointing out his gung-ho attitude. “Happy birthday, viru! have a great start to the new year. you’ve always done ulta of what i have told you on field. so here’s one from me?” said Tendulkar in his tweet. What was special about it was that every word in the sentence was turned upside down.

.ǝɯ ɯoɹɟ ǝuo s,ǝɹǝɥ os ˙😜pןǝıɟ uo noʎ pןoʇ ǝʌɐɥ ı ʇɐɥʍ ɟo ɐʇןn ǝuop sʎɐʍןɐ ǝʌ,noʎ ˙ɹɐǝʎ ʍǝu ǝɥʇ oʇ ʇɹɐʇs ʇɐǝɹƃ ɐ ǝʌɐɥ ¡nɹıʌ ‘ʎɐpɥʇɹıq ʎddɐɥ pic.twitter.com/L1XTzhzoiU — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 20 October 2017

Sehwag’s aggressive style of batting had made him one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world accross all formats in his prime. He has two triple centuries in Test cricket, only one of four players to have done so more than once. The others in the list are Brian Lara, Chris Gayle and Sir Don Bradman. Sehwag also scored a double century in an ODI against West Indies and was only the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to have done so.

