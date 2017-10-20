Diwali 2017
  • Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘ulta’ wish for Virender Sehwag on 39th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘ulta’ wish for Virender Sehwag on 39th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar said that Virender Sehwag always did the opposite of what he told him on the field and so, wished him in similar fashion.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 20, 2017 1:16 pm
virender sehwag, sachin tendulkar, virender sehwag birthday, virender sehwag sachin tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag once made one of the most feared opening pairings in the world. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)
Related News

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are known to share a close bond with each other. The two have opened a number of innings for India. While the opening partnership between Gautam Gambhir and Sehwag that came later may have somewhat overshadowed this pairing, there was a time, especially in the run-up and during the 2003 World Cup when Tendulkar and Sehwag used to make one of the most feared opening pairings in the world.

Tendulkar had said that Sehwag was a man who did whatever he liked in the middle. On the occasion of Sehwag’s birthday, Tendulkar wished his former opening partner while pointing out his gung-ho attitude. “Happy birthday, viru! have a great start to the new year. you’ve always done ulta of what i have told you on field. so here’s one from me?” said Tendulkar in his tweet. What was special about it was that every word in the sentence was turned upside down.

Sehwag’s aggressive style of batting had made him one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world accross all formats in his prime. He has two triple centuries in Test cricket, only one of four players to have done so more than once. The others in the list are Brian Lara, Chris Gayle and Sir Don Bradman. Sehwag also scored a double century in an ODI against West Indies and was only the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to have done so.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 18, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    38
    Zone A - Match 130
    FT
    15
    Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (38-15)
    Oct 20, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 131
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 132

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 