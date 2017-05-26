Sachin Tendulkar’s super fan Sudhir Gautam has a special take on ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

Sudhir Gautam finds film Sachin: A Billion Dreams amazing. (Source: PTI) Sudhir Gautam finds film Sachin: A Billion Dreams amazing. (Source: PTI)

Sudhir Gautam, Sachin Tendulkar’s super fan, expressed his views after watching ‘Sachin” A Billion Dreams’ and he just described the movie as ‘Amazing’. Sudhir also told that he got emotional after watching Sachin in his childhood days.

“I sat with Sachin sir and bhabhi (Tendulkar’s wife Anjali) and watched the movie. After the film finished, I hugged sir and I was speechless. I felt very emotional watching Sachin in his childhood days when Ajit used to take him to Shivaji Park. I used to read stories how Sachin used to eat a vada pav in school and then immediately start practicing, but now I saw it in a film. It was really nice. Anjali bhabhi also asked me how was the movie was and I said, ‘Amazing’,” Sudhir told Mid-Day.

Master Blaster Tendulkar came in support of Sudhir who is seeking to support Indian cricket team in England during the ICC Champions Trophy.

In a letter written by Tendulkar, a copy of which is in possession with mid-day, he said: “Sudhir has been one of my greatest fans and he has never expected anything in return for the adulation he has showered on me. It is unfortunate that someone from a modest background, who is supporting Indian cricket without any help from the players, is made to face such hardships. I hope on my behest you will extend your cooperation to Sudhir Kumar as required by him.”

Tendulkar organised a grand premiere of his film prior to the departure of the Indian side to England for ICC Champions Trophy.

