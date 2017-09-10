Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun to play for Mumbai Under-19 team

Arjun Tendulkar will be a part of Mumbai Under-19 team for JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament. (Source: Reuters) Arjun Tendulkar will be a part of Mumbai Under-19 team for JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament. (Source: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun has been picked for Mumbai’s under-19 squad for JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament scheduled to be played in Baroda. He had been a part of Mumbai’s under-14 and under-16 teams earlier. The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 16 to September 23.

The left-handed player made news when he gave an injury scare to England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow earlier in July ahead of their Test match against South Africa at Lord’s. The left-arm seamer’s first delivery was a Yorker, which ended up being a toe-crusher for Bairstow. The wicketkeeper was pinned on the foot, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Moreover, he was seen bowling to women’s team before their World Cup finals in a video that was posted by Melinda Farrell. The caption read, “Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, is one of the net bowlers for India women today. Bowling t Veda here.” Mithali Raj-led Indian side eventually lost that match.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, is one of the net bowlers for India women today. Bowling t Veda here. #WWC17 @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/M37es7GINf — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) 22 July 2017

Mumbai under-19 squad:

Agni Chopra, Divyansh Saxena, Bhupen Lalwani, Anjdeep Lad, Sagar Chabaria, Shoeb Khan, Satyalaksha Jain, Vedant Murkar, Dhruv Brid, Tanush Kotian, Nakul Mehta, Farhan Kazi, Atharva Ankolekar, Abhimanyu Vashisht, Arjun Tendulkar, Saksham Parashar, Saksham Jha, Sylvester Dsouza

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd