Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun sends Jonny Bairstow hobbling off

Sachin Tendulkar’s teenage son Arjun gave an injury scare to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow ahead of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s on Wednesday.

17-year-old Arjun, who was bowling during the practice session of England as they prepared for the five-day game against the Proteas, saw his first delivery to Bairstow lead to the accident. The wicket-keeper was pinned on the foot by a yorker, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Bairstow was taken out of the nets after facing only one delivery from the star kid. There is, however, no danger reported as the 27-year old was provided with medical facilities immediately, with his foot being placed in a compression unit. He was relieved of pain and there is reportedly no threat to his participation in the Test series.

Arjun is a left-arm seamer, who practices with England. He has appeared for the Mumbai Under-14 and 16 teams. His father and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, owns a property near Lord’s. This is not the first time that Arjun has been seen practicing with England.

England take on South Africa on Thursday at Lord’s. England would be led by Joe Root, who took on captaincy from Alastair Cook earlier this year while Dean Elgar will lead South Africa in the absence of Faf du Plessis.

