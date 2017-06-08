Sachin Tendulkar’s best sixes in international career, watch videos

Sachin Tendulkar in his glorified one-day career scored 18,426 runs in his 463 matches which included 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. (Source: Reuters) Sachin Tendulkar in his glorified one-day career scored 18,426 runs in his 463 matches which included 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. (Source: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar has captured millions of hearts with his brilliant batting across both, ODI and Test formats of the game. He is still worshipped by almost every cricket fan on earth and is argubly the best batsmen, the game has ever known.

Tendulkar had the ability to score all around the wicket, with a flexibility of changing his technique according to different match situations and team requirements. His innumerable world records are more than enough for his introduction to any cricket fan in the world. Tendulkar in his glorified one-day career scored 18,426 runs in his 463 matches with an impressive average of 44.83 which included 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. He also achieved a remarkable feet in 2009 against South Africa when he became the first cricketer in one-dayers to score a double hundred. Here we take a look at Tendulkar’s best sixes in his limited overs career.

The master performed equally well in the longer format of the game with 15,921 runs including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. Tendulkar is sixth in the list of ‘most number of sixes hit by batsmen in ODIs’. He smashed 195 sixes in his entire one-day career.

His innings of 143 and 134 against Australia in Sharjah in two consecutive matches are one of his best career knocks. He also performed magnificently in 2003 World Cup where he won the Man of the tournament award for scoring highest 673 runs which remains the highest scored by any batsman in a single tournament. Here are some breathtaking moments from Tendulkar’s unforgettable 143 run innings against Australia in Sharjah.

Tendulkar’s one of the most memorable innings came in Sydney in 2004 against Australia when he smashed 241 runs in the first innings, playing with consistency and up against a formidable bowling attack with the likes off Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie and Nathan Bracken. He still has the record for most hundreds in International career with 100 centuries to his name. He also holds the record for maximum hundreds in one-day and Test format.

