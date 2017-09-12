Sachin Tendulkar ‘yorked’ by Brett Lee for the first time, see photo

A fan expresses his love for Sachin Tendulkar by showing his tattoo with Sachin’s image, inked on his shoulders. (Source: Twitter/Instagram) A fan expresses his love for Sachin Tendulkar by showing his tattoo with Sachin’s image, inked on his shoulders. (Source: Twitter/Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar has countless fans across the globe and his contribution to Indian cricket can never be described in words. Sachin’s fans have tried what not to express their love and respect for him. Even the former cricketers have praised him throughout his career for his great performances with the bat.

A similar incident happened on Sunday when former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, saw a fan in the stands with Sachin’s tattoo on his right shoulder and posted the fan’s picture on his Instagram account. He also tagged Sachin in his post with a caption,”Hey @sachintendulkar I think I have found your biggest fan! 1 Proud supporter for sure. I promised him I would show you so here it is #ink.”

The man with the most number of international centuries, replied to Lee’s post by reposting the picture on his Instagram account, thanking his fan for the kind gesture and captioned it,”#Repost @brettlee_58・・・Thanks Binga! You’ve at last yorked me here… A big thank you to the fan for all his support.”

Lee and Sachin have played a lot of cricket against each other. Lee has featured in 12 Tests against India, picking up 53 wickets, which also include two five-wicket hauls. In ODIs, Lee has played 32 matches, scalping 55 wickets, with four five-wicket hauls to his name.

Sahcin on the other hand, had a brilliant record against Australia as he played 39 Tests, scoring 3630 runs at an average of 55.00. He smashed 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries in Tests, against the Kangaroos.

Even in ODIs, Sachin used to smash the Australian bowling attack with his power-pack batting. He scored 3077 runs in 71 ODIs against the Aussies at an average of 44.59, which included nine centuries.

