Sachin Tendulkar wishes Virat Kohli ‘tons of success’ on his birthday

As Indian skipper, Virat Kohli celebrates his 29th birthday, wishes continued to pour in from around the globe. Kohli, who made his debut nine years ago, has grabbed the attention of the world with his exquisite batting. On Sunday, as cricketers and members of the sports fraternity conveyed their regards, former India and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Kohli. Sachin posted a picture of the two of them together on the field and wrote, “A young, passionate cricketer is now the leader of a world-beating team. U’ve come a long way, wish you tons of success”.

The mutual admiration among both the cricketers is well known and Kohli has even gone on to say that Tendulkar was his inspiration for taking up cricket. Hence, this wish will surely be a special one for King Kohli.

A young, passionate cricketer is now the leader of a world beating team. U’ve come a long way, wish you tons of success 😉#HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/lUAYo9rOAI — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 5 November 2017

Incidentally, it was on Kohli’s birthday that Sachin scored his highest 2nd innings ODI score of 175 against Australia in 2009. Hence, this day is all the more special for the pair.

