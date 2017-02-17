‘Happy birthday Mr. 360,’ Sachin Tendulkar wishes AB de Villiers, as he turns 33

South Africa’s cricket great has captained South Africa’s junior national rugby team. (Source: Reuters) South Africa’s cricket great has captained South Africa’s junior national rugby team. (Source: Reuters)

As AB de Villiers celebrates his 33rd birthday on Friday, former cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar wished the South African limited overs skipper.

De Villiers has been known for his prowess and variety with the bat and Tendulkar was quick to point that out in his tweet. “When it comes to unorthodox shots, very few people can ace it like @ABdeVilliers17. Happy birthday Mr. 360°, have a splendid one!” tweeted the Master Blaster.

When it comes to unorthodox shots, very few people can ace it like @ABdeVilliers17. Happy birthday Mr. 360°, have a splendid one! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 17 February 2017

De Villiers was given the best birthday gift when South Africa beat New Zealand at the Kiwis’ own backyard in the only T20I played between the two sides. It was a convincing win for the Proteas and De Villiers scored a quick fire 26 as part of South Africa’s total of 186. New Zealand capitulated incredibly and made only 107 in reply.

De Villiers has suffered a lengthy layoff from the game due to an elbow injury, and has decided to skip Test series against England and New Zealand. However, he is an integral part of the South African ODI and T20 side and his team will be counting on him to play an important role going into the Champions Trophy to be held later in the year.

The left-handed batsman plans to return to Test cricket for home series against India and Australia at the end of 2017-18. He quit test cricket captaincy to Faf du Plessis and is currently concentrating on the 2019 World Cup.

De Villiers has played 211 ODI matches in which he has scored 8913 runs with 24 hundreds and 50 half-centuries. While, he has played over 100 Tests and has managed to score 8074 runs which include 21 tons and 39 fifties.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore player has also played 73 T20 internationals and has scored 1457 runs. In his IPL career, he has scored 3257 runs in just 120 matches. He has three IPL centuries and 21 half-centuries.

He was captain of South Africa’s junior national rugby team.

