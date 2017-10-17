Sachin Tendulkar wishes a ‘prosperous Dhanteras’ to fans on social media

Sachin Tendulkar wished fans on the occasion of Dhanteras. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar wished fans on the occasion of Dhanteras. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished a happy ‘Dhanteras’ to fans on social media. Tendulkar wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy, prosperous and शुभ धनतेरस. Praying for everyone’s successful life. #Dhanteras.” Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali festival. Hindus worship Lord Kubera — the God of wealth as an age old practice on this day.

Wishing you all a very happy, prosperous and शुभ धनतेरस. Praying for everyone’s successful life. #Dhanteras — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 17 October 2017

After retiring from all forms of cricket, Sachin has been involved in a number of activities off the field. He was recently invited by the Modern-Day Maharaja and current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for his WWE event in New Delhi while was earlier seen speaking on the occasion of International Day of the Child Girls. Sachin is UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

“My achievement in life is inspired by my parents and family who appreciated my talent as well as supported me as a young child. Parents and communities must see their daughters as assets – as individuals capable of standing on their feet and contributing to society, and not as burdens to be married in haste,” the former India batsman said during a panel discussion.

“This requires us to invest in daughters, as the Government of India is doing. We have to ease the financial burden on parents so that girls complete their education and take steps to fulfill their potential in their society and achieve their aspirations. We must address the concerns of parents, engage with them in making change possible.”

“There is no place for discrimination. There should be a fair platform. The parameter should be same for boys and girls. We need to give freedom to our girls,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd